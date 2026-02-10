Ajit Pawar plane crash: Rohit Pawar suspects sabotage, seeks probe by multiple expert agencies

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Tuesday alleged that there was reason to suspect sabotage in the tragic air crash that killed his uncle and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar last month, and demanded a comprehensive probe by multiple expert agencies.

Notably, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had ruled out conspiracy in the tragedy and termed it as an accident.

Addressing a press conference, Rohit Pawar questioned the track record of Capt Sumit Kapoor, who was piloting the aircraft on the day of the incident on January 28, citing his suspension for three years for alcohol consumption in the past.

He said the Crime Investigation Department (CID) would not have full authority to probe the incident and demanded a comprehensive investigation by multiple expert agencies, including the National Transportation Safety Board, the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety, the UK-based Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), along with Indian agencies.

Rohit Pawar pointed out that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) functions under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), raising concerns that all doubts surrounding the crash may not be cleared.

He further alleged that VSR Company, which owned the Learjet aircraft carrying the late leader, wielded influence over DGCA officials and could “get away with anything.” "The final probe report of the 2023 crash involving a VSR company aircraft has already been submitted. Even now, VSR company planes continue to be used by high-ranking political leaders," Rohit Pawar said, questioning why the company’s licence to operate was never scrapped.

He said there were serious doubts about VSR Company, the handling company Arrow, which made the booking, and the pilot, Sumit Kapoor.

"We do not believe this was a mere accident. There is room to suspect sabotage,” he alleged.

Ajit Pawar, Captain Sumit Kapoor, with a flying experience of 15,000 hours, co-pilot Capt. Shambhavi Pathak, with 1,500 hours of flying, Personal Security Officer (PSO) Vidip Jadhav, and flight attendant Pinky Mali, were killed on January 28, when the Learjet aircraft crashed near the Baramati airport in Pune district.

Rohit Pawar raised several questions regarding the sequence of events leading up to the crash.

He asked whether the aircraft’s transponder was intentionally switched off before the final moments.

According to Rohi Pawar, the original pilots—Sahil Madan and Yash—were reportedly delayed due to traffic.

"Then how did Sumit Kapoor and Shambhavi Pathak reach the airport? Were they living nearby?" he asked, adding that Pathak had more flying experience on the Learjet than Kapoor.

He claimed that Kapoor remained silent when the aircraft tilted.

"Why did he demand the difficult Runway 11, and why did he attempt to land despite visibility issues?" the NCP (SP) MLA asked.

He demanded CCTV footage of previous Learjet landings to verify whether the aircraft carried illegal additional fuel tanks.

He further demanded that VSR company officials be booked for culpable homicide.

According to the NCP (SP) MLA, Ajit Pawar was scheduled to travel to Pune on the evening of January 27 after a cabinet meeting, and his convoy was ready—a fact that could be verified through CCTV footage at Deogiri Bungalow, Ajit Pawar’s official residence.

"However, a leader from East Vidarbha arrived with a file related to scrapping a political consultant’s contract, which delayed the meeting. The aircraft booking was done late at night. Ajitdada was scheduled to take off at 7 am, yet the plane departed only at 8.10 am,” Rohit Pawar said.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation after the death of Pawar and four others after the plane crash, Baramati has an `uncontrolled airfield' (one without a dedicated Air Traffic Control), and traffic information is provided by instructors/pilots from the local flying training organisations.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu had said the investigation into the plane crash would follow a time-bound approach.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had visited the site, and the Black Box of the ill-fated aircraft had been recovered.

An official on January 30 stated that the Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) had initiated its probe into the plane crash.

The Pune Rural police had registered a case of accidental death under section 194 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the same has been transferred to the CID. PTI MR NSK