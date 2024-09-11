Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel offer prayers to Ganpati at Shinde’s official home

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar late on Wednesday visited Varsha, the official residence of CM Eknath Shinde, to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh.

Pawar was accompanied by his party colleague Praful Patel, said a statement.

The visit assumes significance as it comes amid rumblings in the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising Pawar’s NCP, Shinde’s Shiv Sena and BJP, ahead of the Maharashtra polls, which will likely be held in October-November.

Recently, Shiv Sena minister Tanaji Sawant had stoked controversy by saying that he sits next to NCP leaders at cabinet meetings but “feels like vomiting” after coming out.

Sena ministers were also upset at the NCP for “omitting” Shinde’s name from advertisements and promotional material of the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ during its ‘Jan Sanman Yatra’, a public outreach programme.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Mahayuti leaders during his visit to Mumbai on Sunday. PTI MR NR