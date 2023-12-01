Ajit Pawar says protests were organised for Sharad Pawar to reverse resignation decision

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Friday said that when Sharad Pawar announced his resignation as party chief in May, some leaders were asked to organise protests demanding that he rescind the decision.

Speaking at the party’s Vichar Manthan meeting at Karjat in Raigad district, Ajit Pawar termed the resignation episode as a nautanki (farce).

“Jitendra Awhad and Anand Paranjpe (NCP leaders) were called (by Sharad Pawar) and told to organise demonstrations asking for his resignation to be taken back," he said.

“Paranjpe later came to me and I asked him why you are doing this nautanki. My view was that this was not needed. I hadn't asked for his (Sharad Pawar) resignation,” Ajit Pawar said.

Soon after announcing at an event in Mumbai on May 2 that he will quit as NCP president, Sharad Pawar had rescinded the decision, stating that he respected the “strong sentiments” his decision had evoked among the party cadre and leaders across the country.

Ajit Pawar, who joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra on July 2, said that the Sharad Pawar-led faction had been reaching out for a patch-up. Such a meeting was organised on August 12 at businessman Atul Chordia's Pune home, he added.

“If you didn’t like our decision (of joining the Shinde-led state government), then why did you call us for a meeting,” Ajit Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar also declared that his faction will contest the Baramati Lok Sabha seat.

Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule, who represents Baramati constituency in Lok Sabha, welcomed her cousin’s announcement, saying, “I have always been of the opinion that somebody should contest against me.” On former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s claim that he has been given 'supari' (contract) by the BJP to end the political career of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar said Deshmukh remained with the group led by Sharad Pawar as he would have been sans a ministerial berth had he switched sides.

Ajit Pawar also said it was an appropriate time for holding a detailed discussion on the Uniform Civil Code and population control.

Pointing out that the Opposition INDIA bloc has not even been able to finalise its leader, Ajit Pawar sought to know how they can run the government when India has a leader like PM Modi who has given stability to the country.

“There are misconceptions about the Uniform Civil Code among backward classes, tribals, Dalits that it will affect reservation. No, it won’t happen. I think that it is time to have a detailed discussion on the Uniform Civil Code,” he said.

“It is also time to have a law on birth control as only two children should be allowed for a couple. If we do not do this now, our natural resources are not going to be enough for us. If Narendra Modi ji wants to bring in a law, he should,” Ajit Pawar said. PTI VT VT