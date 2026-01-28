Ajit Pawar served Maharashtra people with unwavering commitment: Ex-Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Imphal, Jan 28 (PTI) Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh expressed sorrow over the demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, and said he served the people of the western state with unwavering commitment.

Pawar and four others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred when the plane was landing in the Baramati area.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Shri Ajit Pawar ji, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, in a plane crash at Baramati." Singh also said Pawar was a "seasoned leader who served the people of Maharashtra with unwavering commitment and dedication", and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Manipur BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi said the untimely demise of Pawar is a great loss to the nation.

Devi, in a post on X, said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ajit Pawar ji. His untimely demise is a great loss to the nation and to the people of Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace." PTI CORR BDC