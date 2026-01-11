Ajit Pawar should have exercised restraint: Fadnavis on Deputy CM's criticism of BJP

Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed his displeasure over Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar criticising the BJP in Pune during the ongoing civic polls campaign.

He was responding to Pawar, whose party is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti, repeatedly targeting the BJP over local governance in the run-up to polls to Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations.

Notably, Ajit Pawar has forged a tie-up with NCP (SP) led by his uncle Sharad Pawar for the two poll-bound civic bodies in Pune district.

"I have a lot of patience, and it will not break. We had decided that as allies, we would not speak against each other. But Ajitdada didn't exercise restraint. It doesn't behove him to pass critical remarks in Pune. I haven't spoken against allies or others. I will respond when I come to Mumbai," Fadnavis told a Marathi TV channel. PTI MR NSK