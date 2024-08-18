Ajit Pawar shown black flags at yatra in Pune; NCP demands clarification from Fadnavis

Pune: A group of persons showed black flags to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during his Jan Samman Yatra in Junnar area of Pune district on Sunday.

Some persons among the protesters, who carried BJP flags, criticised Pawar for holding an official function and "sidelining" the allies.

NCP spokesperson Amol Mitkari sought a clarification over the incident from BJP leader and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The NCP, BJP and Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are constituents of the ruling 'Mahayuti' in the state.

On the sidelines of his Jan Samman Yatra at Naranyangaon in Junnar taluka of Pune district, Pawar held a meeting with tourism department officials and environmentalists over development works and local issues.

He issued directives that development works should be environment-friendly.

A clip of a news channel posted on NCP leader Mitkari's X account showed some people carrying black flags and BJP flags when Pawar reached Junnar for the meeting and shouting slogans.

Mitkari said the Jan Samman Yatra, a mass outreach initiative ahead of the state assembly polls, is a separate programme of the NCP.

"Those who showed black flags should also do it separately. Devendra Fadnavis should immediately clarify on this incident," the NCP leader said.