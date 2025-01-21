Ajit Pawar slams authorities over lack of cleanliness in Jalna

Jalna: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has slammed the local administration in Jalna, pulling up officials for lack of cleanliness in the city.

Speaking at the inauguration of a private hospital on Monday, Pawar expressed his displeasure over the unkempt state of the city, pointing out that there were heaps of garbage in public spaces.

"I was horrified to see the condition of the city. Why are public representatives not paying attention to this mess? What are you doing? Do you not see this?" Pawar questioned while addressing the gathering.

He said the state government had conducted a 100-day cleanliness drive, but its impact was not visible in Jalna.

Pawar said Maharashtra generates Rs 7 lakh crore in revenue annually, of which Rs 3.5 lakh crore is spent on the salaries and pensions of government employees.

"Why are these officials not being held accountable for maintaining cleanliness?" Pawar asked.

He also mentioned his visit to the residence of MLA Arjun Khotkar, noting that the surrounding area was clean.

"If their residences can be clean, who is responsible for ensuring the rest of the city is clean?" he asked pointedly.

Pawar said he pulled up the district collector over the lack of cleanliness at the collectorate.

The deputy chief minister also raised concerns about pollution caused by factories in the area and criticised the Pollution Control Board for its inaction.