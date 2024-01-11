Ajit Pawar stresses on effective utilisation of funds on education, health, agriculture schemes

Pune, Jan 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday emphasis should be given to utilizing annual funds allocated to districts on schemes related to education, health, tourism, women and child development, and agriculture.

He said impetus should be given to attract more investments and generate employment in Maharashtra to achieve the goal of the state becoming a USD 1 trillion economy.

Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, made the remarks while presiding over a district planning and development committee (DPDC) meeting for the Pune region here.

The deputy CM instructed officials to implement the Centre's welfare schemes more effectively.

The Pune region consists of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts.

The meeting was also attended by Cabinet ministers Chandrakant Patil, Hasan Mushrif and Suresh Khade. PTI SPK RSY