Ajit Pawar stresses the need to protest farmers’ interests while developing state-level markets

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday emphasised the need to protect farmers’ interests and the rights of market committee members while developing state-level markets in line with the National Agricultural Market.

The National Agriculture Market (NAM), or e-NAM, is a pan-India electronic trading portal that aims to create a unified national market for agricultural commodities.

Speaking at a meeting to discuss issues concerning agriculture market committees, Pawar said the primary objective of such committees should be to protect farmers’ interests and contribute to their economic progress by providing them with a secure platform to sell their produce.

He said market committee members, who are elected representatives, reflect the voices of farmers and various sections of people, and preserving their rights is crucial for both agricultural and societal welfare, according to a release by his office.

Strengthening these committees will lead to greater efficiency and empowerment, he said.

A proposal has been submitted to the government to amend the Maharashtra Agricultural Produce Marketing (Development and Regulation) Act, 1963, in line with the Centre’s move to establish a National Agricultural Market Committee, the release said.

The Centre’s plan includes establishing nationally recognised market committees or converting existing ones into national markets, with nominated members appointed by the government, the release said.

Any decision at the state level must be taken only after proper consultation with farmers' representatives, said Pawar.

The deputy CM assured that the state will positively consider the suggestions made by trade associations and represent their demands in the upcoming GST Council meeting.

He also instructed the departments concerned to ensure law and order in the industrial and commercial sectors by curbing criminal activities like extortion rackets to foster a safe business environment.

The meeting also focused on the need for a streamlined GST (Goods and Services Tax) implementation process and reducing the harassment of traders.

Pawar assured that the government will consider the trading community's demands to improve the GST collection system and prevent tax evasion, the release said. PTI MR NR