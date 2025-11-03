Ajit Pawar takes stock of NCP's preparedness for local body polls

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar on Monday held meetings with the district and block committees of his party in Mumbai as part of efforts to strengthen the organisation and prepare for the upcoming local body polls.

The series of meetings focused on reviewing the current organisational structure, identifying local challenges, and improving coordination between the state and district leadership, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said in a statement.

Elections to various local bodies in the state, including the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, have to be completed by January 2026.

During the discussions, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare addressed concerns raised by the district and block committee representatives.

"The NCP leadership will provide all support in terms of survey reports, campaign teams to local leadership to ensure NCP wins big in local body polls. Our aim is to strengthen the organisation at every level and ensure strong results in the upcoming local body elections," he said.

Tatkare said these meetings are part of a continuous process to enhance communication and coordination within the party and to ensure that local issues are addressed effectively.

He discussed steps to make the organisation more efficient. PTI MR GK