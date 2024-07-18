Ajit Pawar to tour Ahmednagar on Mon; will interact with women on state govt schemes

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will tour Ahmednagar on Monday to interact with women in connection with sops announced in the state budget recently.

Among the places he will visit are Parner and Karjat Jamkhed.

Parner NCP MLA Nilesh Lanke switched over to the Sharad Pawar faction and won Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat defeating the BJP's sitting MP Sujay Vikhe Patil.

Karjat Jamkhed assembly seat is represented by Pawar's nephew Rohit Pawar, who is aligned with the Sharad Pawar faction and is a bitter critic of the deputy CM. The NCP split in July last year.

"The tour is to facilitate direct interaction with women. Apart from Parner and Karjat Jamkhed, he will also tour Ahmednagar city and Shrigonda. Ajit Pawar will understand issues and challenges faced by women, He will provide information on the Ladki Bahin Yojana, the scheme to provide three gas cylinders as well as free education for female students," the NCP's lone Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra Sunil Tatkare said on Thursday.

Tatkare also said Maharashtra agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde has been appointed the NCP's national spokesperson, while newly elected MLC Rajesh Vitekar will be the party's state unit spokesperson. PTI MR BNM