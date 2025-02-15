Ajit Pawar urges people to avoid undercooked chicken amid GBS scare

Pune, Feb 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday urged people to avoid consuming undercooked chicken as a precautionary measure amid the recent emergence of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, which has reported the most cases in the state, Pawar addressed concerns linking the outbreak to poultry consumption, clarifying that there is no need for culling chickens.

“Recently, a GBS outbreak was reported in the Khadakwasla dam area (in Pune). While some linked it to water contamination, others speculated it was caused by chicken consumption. After a detailed review, it has been concluded that there is no need to cull poultry,” Pawar said.

He advised people to ensure their food, especially chicken, is well-cooked to prevent health complications. GBS can be triggered by infections, and contaminated water and food, particularly those containing Campylobacter jejuni bacteria.

“Doctors also recommend that food be thoroughly cooked. The GBS situation is under control, and there is no need for culling poultry,” he added.

Meanwhile, one new case was reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of suspected and confirmed GBS infections in the state to 208, according to health officials.

GBS is a rare condition in which a person’s immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the limbs, and problems swallowing or breathing. PTI SPK NR