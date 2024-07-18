Ajit Pawar visits Vishalgad fort, says property worth Rs 2.85 cr damaged in violence

Pune, Jul 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday evening visited Kolhapur's Vishalgad Fort, where an anti-encroachment drive on Sunday descended into violence, leading to large scale damage to property and subsequent arrest of 21 persons.

The situation deteriorated on Sunday after some right-wing activists led by Maratha royal and former MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, who had come from Pune, were stopped at the base of the fort in view of prohibitory orders.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy CM Pawar said vehicles and houses of people living close to the fort were damaged by miscreants and announced immediate relief of Rs 50,000 each.

"The assessment of losses done by the administration showed property worth Rs 2.85 crore was damaged in the violence. The proposal related to the assessment of the losses has forwarded to the divisional commissioner office. From there it will be forwarded to the state government," Pawar said. PTI SPK BNM