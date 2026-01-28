Ajit Pawar was people's leader, his demise a big blow to NCP: Muttemwar

Nagpur, Jan 28 (PTI) Former Union minister Vilas Muttemwar on Wednesday remembered Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as a people's leader known for quick decision-making and implementation of projects.

His untimely demise is a big blow to the Nationalist Congress Party, headed by him, he said.

Pawar and four other persons on board an aircraft were killed after it crashed near the Baramati airport in Pune district this morning.

"Sudden demise of Ajit dada is extremely heartbreaking and shocking. He was an outstanding, hardworking, and extremely popular leader in Maharashtra politics," Muttemwar stated.

Though mentored by Sharad Pawar, Ajit earned the title of a people's leader through his unique working and dynamic style, the Congress leader said.

Muttemwar said Ajit Pawar had been the longest-serving deputy CM of Maharashtra, who handled various key portfolios.

"He was known for swift completion of work and infallible decision-making," Muttemwar added.

Recalling his association with Ajit Pawar since 1992, Muttemwar said he and Ajit Pawar respected each other and shared cordial relations even after Sharad Pawar quit Congress and formed the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999.

"This is undoubtedly a major blow to the Pawar family, but I believe it's an even greater shock to the Nationalist Congress Party and the countless workers who loved Ajit Dada," he added. PTI CLS NSK