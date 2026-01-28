National

Ajit Pawar will be remembered for his special contribution to development of Maharashtra: Prez

New Delhi (PTI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the demise of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, saying his untimely death is an irreparable loss.

In a post on X, she said Pawar will always be remembered for his special contribution to the development of Maharashtra, especially in the cooperative sector.

Pawar and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

"The news of the death of several people, including Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, is extremely tragic. The untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji is an irreparable loss," she said in the post in Hindi.

Murmu expressed deep condolences to his family, supporters, and admirers.

"May God grant strength to the families of all others who lost their lives in this accident to bear this blow," the President said.

