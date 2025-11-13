Ajit Pawar will pay in 2029 polls for supporting Dhananjay Munde, claims Jarange

Jalna, Nov 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will have to face the consequences in the 2029 assembly polls if he continues to defend his NCP colleague and Parli MLA Dhananjay Munde, said Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday.

Jarange has accused Munde of hatching a conspiracy to get him eliminated, allegations the former state minister has rubbished.

"Ajit Pawar will have to face the consequences in the 2029 polls if he continues to defend Munde. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis must order an inquiry against Munde, who should also be subjected to narco-analysis and brain-mapping tests. The truth will come out," Jarange told reporters in Antarwali Sarthi.

The police is doing a good job with the probe but Ajit Pawar is protecting those who are acting against the Maratha community, he claimed.

Three persons, identified as Beed residents Dada Garud, Amol Khune and Kanchan Salvi, have been arrested in the case.