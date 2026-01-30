Ajit Pawar's ashes immersed at confluence of two rivers near his hometown Baramati

Pune, Jan 30 (PTI) A day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's funeral, his ashes were immersed on Friday at the confluence of Nira and Karha rivers near his hometown Baramati in Pune district.

Ajit Pawar (66), who died in a jet crash at the Baramati airport on Wednesday, was cremated a day later with full state honours at the Vidya Pratishthan College ground, located around 100 kms from Pune city, in the presence of prominent politicians and thousands of people.

The late politician's sons Parth and Jay collected his ashes from the funeral site. Seated in a small boat, Pawar family members then proceeded to the Nira-Karha confluence near Baramati, where the ashes were immersed by Ajit Pawar's elder son, Parth.

During the immersion ceremony, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar met residents of nearby Wagaj village, who showed him water drawn from the Nira river, highlighting pollution caused by effluents discharged from sugar mills located along the riverbanks.

The senior Pawar had himself raised concerns over pollution in the Nira river due to the discharge of untreated industrial effluents.

Rohit Pawar, NCP (SP) MLA and nephew of Ajit Pawar, wrote an emotional social media post on the latter's death.

"I never even dreamt that the very land where Ajit Dada nurtured a garden of development would one day witness the collection of his ashes. Nobody's wish prevails before the cruelty of destiny," he rued.

"While collecting the ashes today, it felt as if you might suddenly rise from them like a phoenix, standing tall with the same commanding presence, and say to us in your familiar voice - 'Hey fools, why are you shedding tears? I was just pulling your leg. I was conducting a mock drill to see how prepared you are to face a crisis. Now get up, get back to work. We have so much to do for Maharashtra, for the common man here. Come on, don't be late...'," Rohit Pawar added. PTI SPK NP RSY