Ajit Pawar’s chartered aircraft crash-lands at Baramati: Reports

New Delhi: A chartered aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crash-landed during an attempted landing at Baramati airport in Pune district on the morning of January 28, 2026, triggering widespread concern and a flurry of unverified claims on social media.

The aircraft, which was flying from Mumbai to Baramati for Pawar’s scheduled political engagements in the region, went off the runway around 8.45 am, according to early reports from multiple media organisations. Visuals from the site showed the aircraft stationary beyond the runway area, with some reports indicating smoke following the landing.

Several passengers and crew members on board sustained injuries, most of which were described as minor. Emergency services reached the site immediately, and the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. There has been no official confirmation of any fatalities so far.

Amid the incident, false reports claiming that Ajit Pawar had died in the crash circulated rapidly on social media platforms. A post by a senior journalist and several unverified accounts amplified the misinformation before it was contradicted by emerging media updates and official briefings.

Television networks and digital platforms including NDTV, India TV, Times Now and The Indian Express reported that Ajit Pawar was alive and that there was no confirmation of deaths linked to the incident.

Authorities are expected to conduct a formal inquiry into the crash-landing. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is likely to examine technical factors related to the landing, though no preliminary cause has been officially stated.

Ajit Pawar, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and nephew of Sharad Pawar, currently serves as one of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Ministers. Baramati remains his political stronghold and a key constituency for the Pawar family.

As details continue to emerge, authorities and media organisations have urged restraint and advised the public to rely only on verified information from official sources. NewsDrum reiterates the need to avoid sharing unconfirmed claims, particularly during unfolding emergencies.

Further updates are awaited from the state government and aviation regulators.