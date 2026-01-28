Ajit Pawar's contribution to development of Maharashtra will always be remembered: Gujarat CM

Ahmedabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday said the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash was heartbreaking, and added that his contribution to Maharashtra's development will always be remembered.

Ajit Pawar (66) and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred near his hometown Baramati.

"The news of the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati is extremely sad and heartbreaking. In this time of grief, I express my deepest condolences to his family and supporters. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this unbearable loss," Patel said in a post on X.

"His contribution to the development and welfare of Maharashtra will always be remembered," he said.

Condolences over Pawar's tragic demise poured in from various leaders in Gujarat, with the Aam Admi Party (AAP) cancelling a scheduled programme of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Gujarat cabinet also expressed condolences over Pawar's untimely death, government spokesperson and minister Jitu Vaghani said.

Congress leader Amit Chavda described the Maharashtra deputy CM's death tragic.

"May God grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family in this difficult time. Om Shanti," he said in a post on X.

AAP's Gujarat unit president Isudan Gadhvi said on the social media platform, "The news of the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others in a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, is extremely unfortunate. May God grant peace to the souls of the deceased and give strength to their families and well-wishers to bear this grief." AAP said in a statement that Mann's programme was cancelled for the day.

Mann, who is in Gujarat, was scheduled to address a press conference to talk about various welfare schemes implemented by his government in Punjab.

Vaghani told mediapersons that the state cabinet met and expressed grief over Pawar's death.

"The state government expresses its grief. May God give strength to his family to bear this loss," he said.

All the ministers expressed grief during the cabinet meeting, Vaghani said, adding that the entire state is in mourning over his untimely death. PTI KA PD NP