Ajit Pawar's death: Avoid political discussions, time for mourning, reflection, says Rohit Pawar

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday appealed to leaders and the public to refrain from political discussions following the demise of his uncle Ajit Pawar, saying the time was meant for mourning and reflection.

In a statement on X, Rohit Pawar, a two time legislator, said the grief caused by Ajit Pawar's passing was far greater than any political debate currently taking place.

"His departure has cast a shadow of grief over all of us, and in such an atmosphere, engaging in political discussions is not appropriate," he said. If Ajit Pawar were alive, the situation would have been different and political discussions would not have taken place in his presence, he added.

"As a member of the Pawar family, I humbly request everyone to avoid, at least for now, any statements or discussions that may hurt his thoughts or go against his frank and forthright nature," the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA said.

There would be ample opportunity for political discussions in the future, he said while emphasising "today is not the right time for it." Following Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28, there has been speculation and diverse statements over the merger process of the NCP and the NCP (SP).

While one set of leaders, including Sharad Pawar, have said an announcement of the merger of the two parties was to be made on February 12, others have debunked such claims.

There has also been speculation on the nature of the crash itself, with leaders like Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut seeking a judicial probe. PTI MR BNM