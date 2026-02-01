Ajit Pawar's death: Fadnavis to skip ZP, Panchayat Samiti poll campaign

Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has decided not to campaign for the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in the state in view of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash, officials said.

Fadnavis communicated his decision on Saturday, instructing local leaders and party office-bearers to campaign for the polls scheduled for February 7, while he will not take part in any election-related events.

Twelve Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in the state will go to the polls on February 7, and campaigning will end on February 5.

According to officials, the chief minister was earlier supposed to address 22 campaign meetings over seven days, but has decided to cancel them due to Pawar's demise.

The State Election Commission has revised the election schedule, considering the three-day state mourning announced after the death of Pawar and four others in the January 28 crash at Baramati in Pune district.

As per the revised programme, polling originally slated for February 5 will now be held on February 7, while counting of votes will take place on February 9. PTI ND ARU