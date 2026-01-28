Ajit Pawar’s death heartbreaking, his life was devoted to public service: Chhattisgarh CM Sai

Raipur, Jan 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday expressed grief over the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and others in a plane crash, saying he had dedicated his entire life to farmer welfare, public service and the nation’s development.

In a post on ‘X’ in Hindi, Sai said, “The news of the tragic and untimely demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others in a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, is extremely saddening and heartbreaking.” He said Pawar’s life was devoted to the welfare of farmers, public service and national development, adding that his untimely death was an irreparable loss not only for his family and supporters but also for Maharashtra’s political landscape.

“Tributes to all the departed souls. We pray to Lord Rama to grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the grieving families to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti,” the chief minister added.

Ajit Pawar, 66, and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident occurred when the plane carrying Pawar and others landed near Baramati, they said. PTI TKP NR