Ajit Pawar's death in plane crash: BMC offices to remain closed

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday afternoon declared one-day holiday for its offices following Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash at Baramati.

Only the employees involved in emergency services will be on duty during the day, it said.

The Maharashtra government has already declared a holiday on January 28 along with three-day state mourning.

Ajit Pawar, 66, and four others on board were killed after the chartered aircraft carrying them crashed on Wednesday morning. PTI KK KRK