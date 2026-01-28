Ajit Pawar's death in plane crash heart-wrenching, irreparable loss to Maharashtra politics: Soren

Ranchi, Jan 28 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Pune district, and termed the accident "extremely heart-wrenching".

Pawar's demise is an irreparable loss to Maharashtra politics, he said.

"We received the extremely heart-wrenching news of the sudden demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar ji, along with other individuals, in a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. The sudden passing of Ajit ji is an irreparable loss to the politics of Maharashtra," Soren said in a post on X.

Pawar and four others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The accident occurred when the plane was landing in the Baramati area, they said.

"May Marang Buru (supreme tribal deity) grant peace to the souls of the departed Ajit ji and the other individuals, and bestow strength upon the grieving family members, party workers, and well-wishers to endure this difficult hour of sorrow," Soren added. PTI NAM BDC