Ajit Pawar's demise extremely tragic: AAP chief Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal condoled the death of Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Pune district on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the former Delhi chief minister said that the news was extremely tragic. "May the Almighty grant peace to the souls of the deceased and provide strength to their families and well-wishers during this hour of grief," he said.

Pawar (66) and four others were killed after their aircraft crashed near his hometown, Baramati, in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said. The Nationalist Congress Party leader had left Mumbai for Baramati, where he was scheduled to address rallies for the February 5 zilla parishad polls.