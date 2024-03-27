Ajit Pawar's NCP fields Yusuf T P from Lakshadweep LS seat

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, a BJP ally, has fielded social worker Yusuf T P as its candidate for the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha seat.

He has been pitted against sitting NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) Lok Sabha member PP Mohammad Faizal and Congress' Hamadullah Sayeed for the parliamentary elections.

Lakshadweep will vote on April 19, the first phase of the seven-phase polls.

"Yusuf TP's selection reflects his distinguished standing as a Muslim scholar and community leader in Lakshadweep. With a background rooted in social work and a deep connection with the local community, we are confident in his ability to represent the aspirations of the people effectively," the NCP (Ajit Pawar) said in a statement.

Faizal, a two-term Lok Sabha member, has filed his nomination for the election.

Last week, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde had announced that the BJP will extend complete support to the NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidate from Lakshadweep. "Together, the NDA can and NDA will achieve victory," Tawde had said.

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) or NCP-SCP took potshots at the BJP over its support to the Ajit Pawar-led party for the Lok Sabha elections in Lakshadweep.

"This is BJP making a mockery and joke out of the Ajit Pawar group and shamelessly trying to show that they are magnanimous in their support. They got only 125 votes in the last Lok Sabha elections in Lakshadweep and were a failure," NCP-SCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said.