Ajit Pawar’s promises of free bus, Metro services deceptive: Chandrakant Patil

Pune, Jan 10 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil on Saturday called Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s announcement of free bus and Metro services in Pune deceptive.

Patil was reacting to Ajit Pawar and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule releasing a joint manifesto for the upcoming Pune civic polls.

The NCP, although a member of the Mahayuti, and NCP (SP), a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, have joined hands for the January 15 elections to Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies.

The joint manifesto promises a major push for healthcare, traffic relief, water supply, and budget-friendly public transportation, including free Metro rides and civic-run bus services, in Pune.

Patil said, “Ajit Pawar’s announcement about free bus and Metro services is deceptive. Dada (Pawar) might have said so by mistake. He once said electricity would be available for Rs 99 and later called it a printing mistake. Someone should ask him again about the announcement.” It’s good that both NCP factions have come together, but it is to be seen what name they would give to their alliance so that it sounds appropriate, said Patil “Free bus service as a concession should be given to the entire state of Maharashtra. There should be such concessions, but why should Ajit Pawar alone make the announcement?” Patil asked.

Despite being in power with the BJP at the state and Centre, Ajit Pawar has been targeting the local BJP leadership, accusing it of derailing the development of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad despite receiving substantial funds from both governments.

