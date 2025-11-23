Ajit Pawar's 'vote for funds' warning: NCP (SP) seeks EC actions, public apology from Dy CM

Nagpur, Nov 23 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Sunday said the Election Commission of India must monitor remarks like the one made by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar linking development funds to voter support.

Her party spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the EC must take immediate action, while Pawar must issue a public apology.

During campaigning on Friday for elections to the Malegaon Nagar Panchayat in Baramati tehsil of Pune district, Pawar said he will ensure there is no shortage of funds for the town if they elect his party's candidates, but if they reject them, he will also "reject".

Addressing a press conference here, Sule said, "In a strong democracy it is the moral responsibility (of the EC) to monitor such statements, but we can't see such thing happenings nowadays. I myself have fought a case in the EC but we did not get justice despite having all the papers." "We should have faith and trust in the Election Commission. But, unfortunately, in the last few years dissatisfaction can be seen with the EC in society and newspapers," the Baramati MP claimed.

Speaking on Friday, Pawar had said "I will ensure there is no shortage of funds if you elect all 18 NCP candidates".

"If you elect all 18 candidates, I am committed to give whatever I have promised. But if you reject, I will also reject. You have votes, I have funds," Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio in the BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti government, had said.

The remarks amount to an explicit threat against the democratic rights of the people, NCP (SP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said.

"Ajit Pawar, who holds the state's Finance portfolio, shockingly declared to voters that they 'have votes, I have funds'. He proceeded to warn that if the voters did not back his candidates and "rejected" them, then he would also "reject" development in return. He promised no shortage of funds if all 18 candidates of his were elected," Tapase said.

"These remarks are nothing short of threatening and intimidating the electorate. The Constitution of India vests the real authority in the people, and any attempt by a powerful public office holder to coerce their franchise is a direct attack on democracy itself. Ajit Pawar is the custodian and not owner of public funds," Tapase asserted.

He said funds are given from the taxes paid by the common people and they must be used for the all-around development of the state and all its citizens, irrespective of whether a chosen candidate wins or loses an election.

To explicitly link development aid to electoral success is a corrupt practice and a gross misuse of the power entrusted to the finance minister and the NCP (SP) demands immediate and stringent action from the Election Commission of India, Tapase said.

"How long can the Election Commission remain a silent spectator while a prominent state leader openly threatens voters and tries to leverage state resources for political gain? The ECI must take immediate action against DCM Ajit Pawar as per the law," he said.

Tapase also sought to know how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central leadership of the BJP were tolerating such remarks from an ally.

"The development of Maharashtra is not conditional upon the whims of one individual. It is the fundamental right of every citizen, paid for by their tax money. Ajit Pawar must apologize for trying to turn a constitutional responsibility into a political weapon," the NCP (SP) spokesperson said. PTI CLS MR BNM