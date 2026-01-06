Ajit, Sharad Pawar laud Kalmadi's role in development of Pune

Pune, Jan 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of senior Congress leader and former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi, praising his contributions to Pune's development.

Kalmadi passed away in Pune early Tuesday at the age of 81 following a prolonged illness.

He had served as Union Minister of State for Railways and president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). A prominent political figure from Pune, Kalmadi represented the city multiple times in the Lok Sabha.

In his condolence message, Ajit Pawar said Kalmadi played a crucial role in the development of Pune and his demise has created a void in the city's political, social and cultural spheres.

Kalmadi began his career as a pilot in the Indian Air Force before going on to leave a deep imprint on Pune's political, cultural, sports and social landscape, the NCP leader noted in a post on X.

"His contribution to the city's development will always be remembered. Pune has lost an experienced leader," the deputy CM added.

NCP (SP) head and former Union minister Sharad Pawar also took to X to condole Kalmadi's death.

"With the passing of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi, the country has lost an experienced leader who was shaped by struggle and carried a long legacy of public life," he said.

He also noted that Kalmadi began his career as a pilot in the IAF and later carved out an important place for himself in politics. He served with responsibility for several years as a Union minister and as president of the IOA.

"Through initiatives such as the Pune Festival and the Pune International Marathon, he played a significant role in giving Pune not only national but also international recognition," Sharad Pawar said.

Differences of opinion, conflicts and criticism are inevitable in politics; yet, even in such circumstances, he never compromised on democratic values, the NCP (SP) leader said.

"Throughout his career, he consistently upheld the belief that politics is not merely a means to power but a responsibility towards the people. Despite facing many ups and downs in public life, he never gave up determination, perseverance and self-confidence," he noted.

A senior leader who remained active in public life for decades and left his distinct imprint on the country's social, political and administrative spheres, Kalmadi will be remembered with deep respect, he added.