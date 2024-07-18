Ajitgarh Municipality official arrested by ACB for accepting bribe

Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested the executive officer of Ajitgarh Municipality of Neemkathana district red handed while accepting an alleged bribe of Rs. 1.25 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

Executive Officer Paramveer Dular is accused of initially demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in lieu of passing the map for developing a residential colony, they said.

ACB Director General Ravi Prakash Meharda said that after verifying the complaint, Dular was arrested red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 1.25 lakh from the complainant.

The accused is being questioned and a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act will be registered against him, Meharda said.