AJKPC urges PM Modi, HM Shah to conduct panchayat elections in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 11 (PTI) The All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold panchayat elections in the Union Territory immediately.

"The prolonged delay in panchayat elections is not just a constitutional failure but also a betrayal of the democratic aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Rural development has suffered and people feel increasingly alienated from governance," AJKPC president Anil Sharma said in a statement here.

Sharma said that he has made an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, demanding the immediate conduct of panchayat elections in the Union Territory.

"The government must act immediately to restore grassroots democracy and ensure the smooth functioning of Panchayati Raj institutions. It is imperative to issue the election notification at the earliest and conduct free and fair elections to bring governance closer to people," he added.

Sharma expressed concern over the absence of elected panchayats for more than a year since their dissolution on January 9, 2024.

"This prolonged void has severely impacted rural governance, delayed developmental projects and hindered the effective implementation of government welfare schemes across Jammu and Kashmir," he said.