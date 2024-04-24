Ajmal to move SC against closure of govt madrassas in Assam

Guwahati, Apr 24 (PTI) AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has said he will move the Supreme Court against the Assam government's decision to close the state-run madrassas.

The sitting Dhubri MP expressed hope that the apex court will order reopening of all closed madrasas in Assam.

"UP government announced the closure of madrasas and later, the Supreme Court condemned them. With this reference, we will go to the Supreme Court and will get the order from there," Ajmal told reporters on the sidelines of an election campaign meeting on Tuesday.

In December last year, 1,281 Upper Primary Middle English (ME) Madrassas were converted into general ME schools across Assam.

Earlier in April 2021, all the 610 state-run madrassas under the Madrassa Board were converted into upper primary, high and higher secondary schools with no change of status, pay, allowances and service conditions of teaching and non-teaching staff.

In December 2020, The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation) Act, 1995 and The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation of Services of Employees and Re-Organisation of Madrassa Educational Institutions) Act, 2018 were repealed.

This move of the first BJP-led Assam government paved the way for all state-funded madrassas to shut down and transform them into general schools. PTI TR TR RG