Dhubri: AIUDF supremo Badruddin Ajmal was trailing by over 3.74 lakh votes to Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain in Assam's Dhubri Lok Sabha seat, according to the EC.

Hussain secured 5,80,842, while Ajmal bagged 1,91,678. NDA candidate Zabed Islam of the Asom Gana Parishad got 1,60,104 votes.