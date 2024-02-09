Ajmer authorities cancel allocation of land for Telangana House

Jaipur, Feb 8 (PTI) Following instructions of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, the Ajmer Urban Development Department has cancelled the allotment of Telangana House in the Kotra Housing Scheme, according to an official statement.

Various organisations in Ajmer had been opposing the land allotment for Telangana House for a long time. The Speaker had also included this in his resolution paper.

According to an order issued by Joint Secretary Sanchita Vishnoi, based on a proposal of the Ajmer Development Authority, the allotment of 5,021.19 square metres of land identified in the Kotra Housing Scheme for the facility center-cum-guesthouse of the Telangana government has been cancelled. PTI AG IJT IJT