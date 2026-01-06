Ajmer cop suspended over 'beating' civilian; says punished for acting against sand mafia

Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI) A head constable in Ajmer district has been suspended over allegations of assault and waving a pistol outside a government hospital, police said on Tuesday.

Rajesh Meena, posted at the Kekri Sadar Police Station, was suspended by the superintendent of police after he was accused in a complaint of assaulting people at a roadside stall outside the hospital and creating panic by showing his pistol.

The complainant, Om Prakash Gurjar, alleged that Meena, along with two others in civilian clothes, came in a white car around 12.30 am and assaulted him and his relatives with sticks.

In a video statement, Meena denied the allegations, claiming he was trying to control a law-and-order situation and that he was suspended because he had acted against the 'bajri' mafia and the Kekri MLA had threatened him.

Kekri Sadar SHO Jagdish Prasad Chaudhary dismissed his allegations and said that the action was taken after an inquiry.

Reacting to the development, the Congress alleged that the policeman was suspended under political pressure.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra alleged that a nexus between BJP leaders and senior police officers was shielding criminals, and policemen performing their duties were being harassed.

Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully alleged that the policeman was threatened and pressured by the local legislator and people linked to illegal mining.

Jully said the mining mafia has become unchecked under the BJP regime, and overloaded dumpers were causing deaths on roads.

"Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma should take immediate action against the mafias, their alleged political protectors and responsible officials," he said. PTI SDA VN VN