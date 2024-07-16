Ajmer court acquits dargah 'khadim', five others accused of raising provocative slogans

Jaipur, Jul 16 (PTI) A court in Ajmer on Tuesday acquitted all six people accused of raising inflammatory slogans from the gate of the Moinuddin Chishti Dargah following suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's derogatory comments against the Prophet in 2022.

Public prosecutor Gulam Nazmi said that Ajmer Dargah 'khadim' Gohar Chisti, Tazim Siddiki, Farook Zamali, Nasir, Riyaz Hasan and Moin have been acquitted by the court.

"All accused have been acquitted under all sections. An appeal against the verdict will be made after examining the order," he said.

The trial was held in the court of an additional district judge in Ajmer.

Chisti was accused of delivering a hate speech in the presence of police from the shrine's main gate called Nizam Gate on June 17, 2022, shortly before a rally of the Muslim community against Sharma's remarks.

A case was registered and Gohar, the main accused, was arrested from Hyderabad in July 2022.