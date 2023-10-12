Ajmer Dargah Deewan urges UN, govt to intervene to halt conflict following Hamas attacks in Israel

Jaipur, Oct 12 (PTI) The Ajmer Dargah's Deewan, Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, on Thursday urged the United Nations and the Indian government to intervene to halt the conflict following attacks in Israel by the Hamas.

He expressed deep concern about the loss of lives in the region, stating that it is unjustifiable and goes against the principles of both Islam and Judaism.

"I appeal with folded hands to both sides to stop this bloodshed for the sake of their respective religion and humanity," Khan said in a statement.

"I appeal to the UN and the Indian government to immediately intervene and bring hostilities to halt in Israel and Palestine," he said.

He emphasised that violence is strictly forbidden in Islam and that this war must cease to protect innocent lives.

Khan advocated that peaceful dialogue was the only way forward and stressed that it is not about winning or losing but about respecting each other's rights and boundaries to preserve humanity.

"Every religion detests violence in any form. Loss of innocent lives is strictly forbidden in Islam. This war must stop to safeguard innocent lives," he added. PTI SDA ANB ANB