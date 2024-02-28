Ajmer Dargah demands Hindu Shakti Dal chief's arrest for 'objectionable' remarks

Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) Ajmer Dargah ‘khadims’ on Wednesday demanded strict action against Hindu Shakti Dal leader Simran Gupta for allegedly calling Sufi mystic Moinuddin Chishti a “rapist” and “terrorist”.

Sarwar Chishty, president of a body of ‘khadims' of Ajmer Dargah, wrote a letter to Ajmer SP demanding Gupta’s arrest over his objectionable comment.

"It is very unfortunate and disgraceful that the members of fringe organisation ‘Hindu Shakti Dal’ deliberately, as per a well-planned criminal conspiracy, made a hate-speech filled with offensive remarks and extremely objectionable defamatory statements against Khawaja Gharib Nawaz within the premises of Ajmer Collectorate campus," Sarwar Chishty said.

He said that astonishingly, concerned authorities did not take any preventive steps or any action against Hindu Shakti Dal members.

"There is a multi-fold rise in rumour mongering, twisted historical facts, misinformation, abusive, insulting and defamatory comments on Khawaja Gharib Nawaz, and Dargah Ajmer Sharif ‘khadims’ as well as the Muslim community.

"Shockingly, despite our written complaint along with documentary and electronic evidence, and multiple FIRs, no one has been arrested by police so far for curbing hate speech and maintaining social harmony and peace," he said.

He added that a demonstration will be held if stringent legal action is not taken immediately and the accused persons are not arrested within a week.

Circle officer Dargah Gauri Shankar said that two FIRs have been registered in connection with the statement of Simran Gupta made nearly a week ago and the matter is being investigated.

Hindu Shakti Dal president Gupta had allegedly said Moinuddin Chishti was a “rapist” and “terrorist” and the 'Jannati Darwaja' of the dargah was built after demolishing an ancient Shiva Temple.

Gupta had recently submitted a memorandum to the district administration, demanding a survey of the dargah by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI). PTI SDA SKY SKY