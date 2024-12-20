Ajmer dargah row: Deewan, body of Khadims move court seeking to become parties

Ajmer, Dec 20 (PTI) Five applications were moved in a local court in Ajmer for becoming parties in a petition seeking the dargah of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz be declared a Hindu temple.

Advertisment

The court fixed the next hearing on January 24.

The petition filed by Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta claims that the dargah was built over a Shiva temple and a survey should be conducted to find out the temple.

The court on November 27 admitted the petition and issued notices to Ajmer Dargah Committee, Ministry of Minority Affairs and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), seeking their response.

Advertisment

During Friday's hearing, five applications were moved seeking to become parties. The applications were moved on behalf of Ajmer dargah deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, the body of Khadims called 'Anjuman Syed Zadgan' and other individuals.

"The court took the applications on record and fixed the next hearing on January 24 for the response of the petitioner," Yogendra Ojha, counsel for Vishnu Gupta, told reporters.

He said that in response to the notices issued to Dargah committee, Minority Affairs Ministry and ASI, it was said that they require documents to prepare the replies. The documents pertain to the claim that there was a Shiva temple.

Advertisment

Nasiruddin Chisti represented Khan in the court and said his father was the spiritual head of the shrine and therefore he should be made a party.

Anjuman secretary Sarwar Chisti also that an application on behalf of the Anjuman committee to become a party was moved in the court.

The petition had sparked a controversy last month with Muslim leaders expressing anguish over it.

Advertisment

They said that such developments were against the unity and brotherhood in the country and must be stopped.

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is considered to be among the holiest Muslim shrines in India and is also a famous landmark in Ajmer.

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti was a Sufi saint from Persia. He reached Ajmer and made it his home from 1192 till his death in 1236 AD.

Advertisment

The shrine was built by Mughal king Humayun in honour of this saint. There are doors that lead into a courtyard where the saint's tomb is centred.

During his reign, Mughal ruler Akbar made a pilgrimage to Ajmer every year. He, as well as Shah Jahan, built mosques inside the shrine complex. PTI SDA ZMN