Ajmer discom official arrested on bribery charges

Jaipur, Feb 16 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested a superintendent engineer of Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, officials said.

The accused, identified as Babulal, was caught by the The Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) Ajmer unit during a trap operation.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said a complainant had alleged that the officer demanded Rs 2.10 lakh to issue work orders to his firm. After the bureau verified the complaint, it was confirmed that the bribe amount was settled at Rs 2 lakh.

The ACB team then laid a trap and apprehended Babulal while he was receiving the initial payment of Rs 50,000, Gupta added.

