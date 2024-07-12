Ajni station redevelopment work is four months ahead of its Jan 2026 completion deadline: RLDA

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The redevelopment work of the Ajni railway station, which functions as an important satellite junction for Nagpur in Maharashtra, is making significant progress and is set to be completed four months ahead of its scheduled date of January 2026, the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) said.

The RLDA, a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways, is currently developing 15 railway stations across the country and Ajni is one of them.

“This project aims to provide the best facilities to passengers, featuring a modern design that includes green building concepts and Divyangjan-friendly amenities,” said a press statement from the RLDA.

“Despite the challenges of being a brownfield project, all preparatory works and utility shifting at the site have been completed,” it added.

Providing an update on the ongoing redevelopment work, the RLDA said, “Construction on both the eastern and western sides of the station is progressing as planned. With a project cost of Rs 297 crore, the redevelopment is currently at 30% physical progress and is set to be completed in January 2026, four months ahead of schedule.

According to the RLDA, the redeveloped Ajni station is planned to accommodate 45,000 passengers daily.

“There will be two dedicated Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), each 10 m wide, for arriving passengers, connected with Arrival Lobbies on either side of the station. These FOBs and the concourse with Roof Plaza (72 m wide connected with 18 m wide Central FOB with provision of travelators) will connect each platform via escalators, lifts and staircases,” the RLDA said.

Highlighting another key feature of the project, the RLDA stated that on the west side of the station, a departure and arrival plaza (G+2) with 3,679 sqm surface parking and a circulating area will be constructed which includes drop off and pick up zones to facilitate taxis, cars and autos smooth movement.

As far as the progress of the construction on the west side is concerned, according to the RLDA, a temporary station building has been constructed and the parking area has been extended towards the Road Over Bridge (ROB) side to avoid disruption of passenger movement.

“By deploying manpower and machinery day and night, 85% of the piling work is completed and pile cap work is in progress,” the RLDA said.

“The east side will feature a station building (G+3) with 19,162 sqm of surface parking and a circulating area with Drop Off and Pick Up zones, ensuring smooth traffic flow on both sides of the station,” it added.

The RLDA has maintained that the construction work is also going on in full swing on the east side as well and existing utilities, including D-type quarters, have been dismantled to make way for new construction.

“The RCC framed structure G+3 station building construction work reached to the third floor level. Block work and finishing work is in progress. The construction of two towers of Type IV quarters (Stilt+7), framed structures have been completed and finishing work is in progress. These quarters will accommodate occupants from the demolished quarters,” the RLDA said.

“The construction sequence involves construction of east side station building, air concourse with the roof plaza and FOBs followed by the west side building due to limited space and site restrictions,” it added. PTI JP AS AS