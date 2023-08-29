AJP files police complaint against singer Zubeen Garg for ‘derogatory’ remarks

Morigaon/ Guwahati, Aug 29 (PTI) The Assam Jatiya Party (AJP) has filed a police complaint against popular singer Zubeen Garg on Tuesday for his purported derogatory remarks against the party. The AJP filed the complaint at Morigaon Sadar police station for Garg’s remarks at a function on Monday evening, while also questioning the context of the comments.

Attending a programme at Cotton University in Guwahati, Garg had allegedly used a derogatory word while referring to the AJP.

The AJP was formed in September 2020 in the aftermath of the anti-CAA movement and is led by Lurinjyoti Gogoi as the president, who was the general secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) which was among the organisations leading the agitation.

The party had contested the 2021 state Assembly polls but failed to win a single seat.

Garg, also a music director and actor, was also among the vociferous leaders of the anti-CAA movement and shared dais with Gogoi and other leaders on multiple occasions during the agitation.

AJP Morigaon district general secretary Jayanta Deka said, "We have filed a case of defamation against Zubeen Garg for his derogatory remark against our party, thereby tarnishing our party’s image." He alleged that the popular singer had made the remark at the behest of the ruling BJP to divert attention from an alleged cash-for-job scandal that has surfaced following the suicide of a party leader.

"Our party will launch a movement against Garg across the state if he doesn't tender a public apology," Deka said.

Garg could not be contacted for his comments.

Morigaon police said they have received the complaint and are looking into the merits of the matter before registering any FIR.

Reacting to Garg’s comments, Gogoi said, "He had advised me to form the party and once it came into being, he had rang me at 3 am and said that I am capable of leading it. It is hard to understand why that same person is saying such things now." "We are not being able to understand in what context he said these words. There are so many pressing problems like price rise, increasing taxes, etc. I wish that a socially responsible person will talk about such issues," the AJP chief said. PTI SSG COR SSG RG