AJP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi opposition candidate in Assam's Dibrugarh LS seat

Guwahati, Mar 15 (PTI) The United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA) on Friday announced Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi as the candidate for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat, from where Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting as BJP nominee.
Gogoi, a former general secretary of the All Assam Students Union (AASU), will be the consensus candidate of the 16-party UOFA in Dibrugarh, AJP general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan told a press conference here.
Dibrugarh is set to witness a contest between two former members of the AASU, with Sonowal also being an ex-president of the students' organisation.
Of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, the BJP is contesting in 11 seats, while its alliance partner, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), is contesting in Dhubri and Barpeta, and the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) in Kokrajhar.
The Congress has announced it will contest in 12 constituencies, leaving Dibrugarh for AJP, and a decision regarding Lakhimpur is yet to be taken.