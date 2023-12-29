AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto likely to attend Ram Mandir inauguration

Ranchi, Dec 29 (PTI) AJSU Party supremo Sudesh Mahto is likely to attend the grand inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Mahto said on Friday that he has received the initiation for the inauguration ceremony.

A grand Ram temple is currently under construction in Ayodhya, with the consecration ceremony to be held on January 22, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I would make it to the event depending upon my schedule. It is a matter of great pride that after 500 years Ram Lalla will be inside his home. Therefore it is a grand occasion and everyone should be a part of it," he said.

Mahto was speaking to PTI on the sideline of his press conference on four years of Hemant Soren government.

Mahto alleged that the Hemant Soren government has "failed" on all fronts and conditions of people, particularly of villagers, have deteriorated during the past four years.

Speaking over ED summons to Soren, Mahto said that he (Soren) should visit the ED office and present his side.

"When the country's top leaders of national parties are summoned and they visit the office of central probe agency, Jharkhand CM should also present his side before the ED, if he is clean," he said.

On the caste census issue, he said that the party is in favour but the government here is only doing politics over it for the last four years. PTI SAN RG