AJSU launches membership campaign

Ranchi, Jan 5 (PTI) The AJSU party on Monday launched the membership campaign, 'Youth AJSU's Knock: To Every Home'.

The objective of the campaign is to convey the party's ideology to every individual and to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.

This campaign will be conducted over a period of 90 days. During this, all 53 wards of Ranchi will be covered, with an ambitious target set to connect 1,00,000 new members to the party.

On this occasion, Devsharan Bhagat, Chief Spokesperson of AJSU, said, "The party fought struggles to create Jharkhand. The public has hope only in AJSU that it will develop the state." He said that through the membership campaign, AJSU will connect with every home.

Central vice president Praveen Prabhakar said that AJSU's youth and student units are continuously struggling on public issues. The party raised its voice from the streets to the assembly over the pending student scholarship issue.

He said that despite being the state capital, the citizens of Ranchi are being neglected. The Youth AJSU membership campaign will run in every ward.

Sanjay Mehta, Central general secretary of the party, said that students and youth are continuously joining AJSU and taking initiatives on public issues.

AJSU's public base is increasing in the municipal corporation area, Mehta said. PTI RPS RG