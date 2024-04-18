AJSU Party and Congress supporters clash during Ramnavami programne in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), April 18 (PTI) The bodyguard of Barkagaon MLA Amba Prasad and few others sustained injuries in clashes that took place between Ajsu Party and Congress supporters during Ram Navami celebrations in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Thursday.

The Congress legislator alleged that Ajsu Party supporters humiliated her and attacked her bodyguard and supporters. She claimed that BJP and Ajsu Party members politicised the religious event.

"They even snatched the mike from my hand. My bodyguard sustained injuries and has been referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi," she claimed.

Conversely, Ajsu Party district president Dilip Dangi claimed that Amba Prasad and her supporters attempted to politicise the programme.

Sub-divisional police officer Birendra Kumar Ram confirmed receipt of a written complaint from Prasad, stating that investigations are ongoing, with no arrests made thus far.

The officer-in-charge of Barkakana outpost police station provided security to Prasad following the clash, with an FIR filed against some people for attacking the MLA and her bodyguard. PTI COR MNB