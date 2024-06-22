AJSU party celebrates foundation day as 'Balidan Diwas'

Ranchi, Jun 22 (PTI) The AJSU party on Saturday celebrated its foundation day as 'Balidan Diwas' across 81 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand.

In a bid to highlight the state's history and sacrifices leading to its formation, a video presentation was also given in each segment. The party also honoured all the 'Andolankaris' who made invaluable contributions to the separate Jharkhand movement.

To keep the environment clean, a pledge was taken by party workers to plant trees in every assembly segment.

AJSU party chief Sudesh Mahto led the programme in Tamar and Silli assembly segments.

Speaking at the programme in Silli and Tamar, Mahto said the party workers have to work together with determination towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Jharkhand. The responsibility of protecting the identity and image of the state is on their shoulders, he said.

"On the occasion of Balidan Diwas, we are not only making the youth of the state aware of the history of Jharkhand but also honouring the Andolankari who played an important role for separate Jharkhand state," Mahto said. PTI SAN SAN RG