AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto meets Shah, discusses strategy ahead of Jharkhand polls

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The BJP's ally in Jharkhand and AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto Monday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and discussed the prevailing political scenario in the state ahead of the assembly elections.

His visit comes on a day when senior JMM leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren also arrived in Delhi for the second time in 10 days amid speculation that he may meet senior BJP leaders here to discuss his future political course of action.

Speaking to PTI after he met with Shah, Mahto said, "We discussed the prevailing political scenario in Jharkhand. We also discussed how we can go together and win people's faith in the state".

"We also discussed at the meeting the functioning of the JMM-led government in the state and its impact," he added.

The issue of Chapai Soren expressing his resentment with the JMM was also discussed at the meeting, Mahto told PTI.

Champai Soren had taken over as the chief minister of Jharkhand earlier this year following the arrest of the then-chief minister Heman Soren by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

He later had to step down to enable Hemant Soren to come back at the helm after he was granted bail in the case in June.

Champai Soren has expressed his resentments with the party after his stepping down as the Jharkhand chief minister.

In the twist and turns of politics, Champai Soren recently visited Delhi amid speculation of him switching sides and joining the BJP.

Champai Soren, who is considered to have influence over 14 assembly segments in the Kolhan region of Jharkhand, recently said that he would not quit politics and asserted that an option to float a new political outfit was always open to him.

He said he was firm on his plans after "facing humiliation at the hands of the leaders of JMM", a party to which the veteran leader claimed that he devoted his entire life.

Speaking to PTI ahead of his meeting with Shah, Mahto said he has not spoken to Champai Soren in connection with the developments so far.

"But it is a massive political development in Jharkhand as Champai Soren is a big face in Jharkhand politics," he said.

Champai Soren has expressed his mind following the way he was made to step down as the Jharkhand chief minister to make way for Hemant Soren, Mahto said.

"He has options before him today and he has to take a decision now," the AJSU party chief said. PTI PK IJT