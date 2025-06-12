AJSU Party exploring options to contest Bihar assembly polls: Sudesh Mahto

Ranchi, Jun 12 (PTI) AJSU Party supremo Sudesh Mahto on Thursday said his party is exploring options to contest the assembly elections in Bihar, due later this year, and a decision in this regard will be taken soon.

He said the party, an ally of the NDA in Jharkhand, is also preparing for the West Bengal assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held next year.

"We are looking for options for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. Many people want us to contest the polls in Bihar. We have received many proposals. A decision in this regard will be taken soon," Mahto told reporters after the party's central working committee meeting.

Elections to 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar are slated to be held later this year.

Mahto said the party is also preparing for the West Bengal polls.

"We had contested the West Bengal polls earlier as well," he said.

Mahto said the party has also chalked out plans for its 'Balidan Diwas' on June 22 in Ranchi.

"We will observe the day in Ranchi, which will be participated by block office bearers and representatives. Various other issues, including Jharkhand's current political situation, will also be discussed on the occasion," he said.

Attacking the JMM-led alliance government, Mahto alleged that the state is going through a phase of anarchy and economic crisis.

He said the government has not yet implemented the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, commonly known as the PESA Act, which recognises the rights of tribal communities in scheduled areas, in the state. PTI SAN SAN ACD