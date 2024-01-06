AJSU Party to form ‘quick action force’ in every block ahead of elections in J’khand

Ranchi, Jan 6 (PTI) In view of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections due this year in Jharkhand, the opposition AJSU Party has decided to form ‘quick action force’ in every block of the state, that will take prompt action on the problems and complaints of local people.

Speaking at the party’s central committee meeting-cum-felicitation programme at Patratu on Saturday, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto asked the party leaders and workers not to sit idle even for a day, as this is election year.

"A 25-member quick action force will be formed in every block which, through help desks, will take prompt action on the problems and complaints of local people," Mahto said.

He asked them to complete the target of making one lakh party officials within two months in the state.

He claimed that people are looking towards the AJSU Party with great expectations.

Taking a dig at the incumbent JMM-Congress-RJD government in the state, Mahto claimed that the imgae of the Hemant Soren administration has been dented because of corruption charges and its exit is certain this year.

He said, "The Hemant Soren government has misused power. There is chaos all around. The AJSU Party has the big responsibility of ousting the government from power." Attacking the state government’s housing scheme ‘Abua Awas Yojana, Mahto claimed it is nothing but eyewash.

"Lakhs of applications were received for the housing scheme but only 40 people from every panchayat will get the housing," he claimed.

He alleged that more than 5,000 cases of crime against women were registered in the state but the CM is silent.

"The government has failed to give reservation to the backward classes after evaluating them on educational, social and economic basis," he said. PTI SAN SAN NN